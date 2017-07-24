Huntsville Animal Services waiving adoption fees through Friday

Huntsville Animal Services is full of cats, dogs, kittens and other animals looking for their forever homes.

Right now the shelter is at capacity, with no room to spare.

In an effort help empty the shelter, they are extending the fee-waive adoption event through Friday, July 28.

Staff and volunteers are asking the community to take this opportunity to find a new best friend and provide a forever home to an animal in need.

The fee-waive special includes vaccinations, microchip, city license and spay or neuter.

Restrictions may apply to selected pets.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. in Huntsville. They are open weekdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., except Tuesdays, when they’re open till 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Friends of Huntsville Animals Services on Facebook or call (256) 883-3783

