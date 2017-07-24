BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Do you know school bus laws?

Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd.More >>
Here's the latest on the Decatur motel murder...More >>
The road is about to get crowded again with buses getting ready to hit the streets for back to school.More >>
Several investigators were on the scene of a shooting on Highway 67 in Somerville at a trailer park early Monday morningMore >>
During the next two weeks, we're covering all angles of getting your child ready for school. On top of thousands of students who board a bus every day, in some cases, new technology is hopping on with them.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
An officer-involved shooting following a pursuit has closed both directions of Interstate 55 near Route 61 in Jefferson County, according to police.More >>
Qualified military veterans are being encouraged to enroll now for a new benefit coming their way this fall.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
