BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Do you know school bus laws?

The road is about to get crowded again with buses getting ready to hit the streets for back to school.

State troopers call it the "danger zone," when children are getting on and off the bus.

Even with the risk of being caught, some drivers still illegally pass a stopped bus when children are loading and unloading.

There are a few scenarios drivers need to keep in mind on when to stop for a bus when their stop sign is out, with flashing lights.

Two Lane Roadway: When a school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop!

Four Lane Roadway: When a school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop!

Roadway of four lanes or more with a center turning lane: all traffic from both directions must stop!

Two-lane roadway with a center turning lane: all traffic from both directions must stop!

Divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation: When a school bus stops for passengers, only traffic following the bus must stop.

Penalties for passing a school bus:

1st Offense: ........$150 - $300 Fine

2nd Offense: ......$300 - $500 Fine, 100 hours community service, 30-day driver license suspension

3rd Offense: ......$500 - $1000 Fine, 200 hours community service, 90-day driver license suspension

4th Offense: ........$1000 - $3000 Fine, Class "C" Felony, one-year driver license suspension

