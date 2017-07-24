Public input needed in Colbert County tax increase request

Mayor Kerry Underwood agrees the public should be involved in the process to increase sales taxes in Colbert County and create a pool of money school systems could use for capital funding needs and emergency repairs.

The superintendents of education of Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia and Colbert County have asked county commissioners to consider using their power to approve and additional half-cent sales tax.

Underwood said he has not been approached by Tuscumbia Superintendent Darryl Aikerson or members of the board of education about the proposed tax that was brought before the Colbert County Commission on Tuesday.

The commission can approve a sales tax increase for eduction without a referendum, something they appear unlikely to do.

Commissioners set public meetings for Aug. 1 and Aug. 15 to allow the public to hear the superintendents' plan and offer input and concerns. Those meetings will follow the commission meetings which begin at 5 p.m.

