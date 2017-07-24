Lauderdale County Commission looking for jail overcrowding relief

Lauderdale County Commission Joe Hackworth said it’s time to move forward with trying to ease the overcrowding issues at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

“We all know it’s not going to get any better,” said Hackworth. “We need to move on and get this started.”

The commission has been looking into the possibility of turning a free-standing block building near the county’s work release center and the jail, into a dormitory-style detention center.

“The detention center is running over, this would ease overcrowding there,” said Commission Chairman Danny Pettus.

Last month, the commission authorized County Administrator Brenda Bryant to begin the process of selecting an architect to design the facility.

Bryant along with Engineer Richard Edmonds, who is working as a consultant with the county, has been reviewing different architectural firms.

