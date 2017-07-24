City of Muscle Shoals installs guard rails near ditch

Guard rails meant to keep vehicles from being swept into a flooded drainage ditch have been installed at the perimeter of the Southgate Mall parking lot.

The city spent approximately $28,000 to put rails along the length of the ditch from in front of Logan's Roadhouse restaurant to where existing rails were in place.

The rails were installed last week by Atwood Fence Company from Mississippi.

City engineer Brad Williams said the guard rails would stop a vehicle before it reached the ditch if a vehicle were caught in flood waters.

"It is one thing if a car get flooded and it hurts the car," Williams said. "This keeps people from getting in the ditch where someone could get badly hurt."

On June 23, a motorist had to be rescued after her car was pushed into the ditch by fast-moving water during a flash flood in the city. The motorist was uninjured.

