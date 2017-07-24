Patching, paving underway on Highway 69

Work to improve the road surface on 2 stretches of Highway 69 was taking place this week:

• Whitaker Contracting has a $2.3 million state contract to repave Highway 69 from Scant City to the Arab First Baptist Church.

Read more at Advertiser-Gleam .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48