Decatur superintendent has 'non-negotiables' for principals, teachers

Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas has outlined what he said will be his five “non-negotiables” for principals and the four things he will expect from teachers.

He also wants school leaders to stop focusing so much on test scores and look at student growth.

“We need to concentrate on classrooms,” said Douglas, who became the district's fourth superintendent in 14 months on July 12. “We’re not going to have any teachers left if we keep telling them about test scores.”

Student performance, however, was the primary focus of the school board when it hired Douglas and his predecessor, Dan Brigman, in May 2016. Decatur students have struggled to meet proficiency levels on the state’s standardized tests.

Douglas’ goal of putting student growth first represents a shift in thinking from the school board’s position that has at times focused on wanting Decatur’s students to score as well as students in Hartselle and Madison City.

