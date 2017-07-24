‘No criminal intent’ in Val Monte Marina fire

Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd.More >>
Here's the latest on the Decatur motel murder...
During the next two weeks, we're covering all angles of getting your child ready for school. On top of thousands of students who board a bus every day, in some cases, new technology is hopping on with them.
Several investigators were on the scene of a shooting on Highway 67 in Somerville at a trailer park early Monday morning
Mayor Kerry Underwood agrees the public should be involved in the process to increase sales taxes in Colbert County and create a pool of money school systems could use for capital funding needs and emergency repairs.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
Avon Lake Police. along with the Avon Lake Fire Department have responded to an area near Veterans Memorial Park at Rt. 83 and Rt 6.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
