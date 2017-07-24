‘No criminal intent’ in Val Monte Marina fire

The cause of the big fire at Val Monte Marina in April is officially “undetermined.”

“The private fire investigators hired by several insurance interests that had clients involved in the fire didn't have sufficient physical evidence to continue the investigation, so they ruled the fire as undetermined,” Guntersville fire marshal Buddy Pettry said.

Read more at the Advertiser-Gleam .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48