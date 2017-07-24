2 injured in shooting at trailer park in Somerville

Several investigators were on the scene of a shooting on Highway 67 in Somerville at a trailer park early Monday morning

Investigators say two people were shot with a shotgun. They say a total of 6 people were involved in the incident. All are being questioned, including the two victims who are at the hospital.

The male victim is in surgery at Huntsville Hospital believed to be shot in the abdomen. The female victim is at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Investigators tell us the shooting happened just after midnight.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple shots around midnight. Police say they have "a pretty good idea" of who the shooter is, but are not releasing any more information at this time.

Police are obtaining a search warrant because they believe there are more guns inside the trailer. There could also be unlawful possession of weapon charges coming against one man who lived in the trailer and was recently released from prison.

Multiple neighbors say over the past two nights, they've heard fighting and arguing coming from the trailer where the shooting happened. The neighbor who lives in the trailer next door says it was commonplace to hear a commotion coming from that trailer, and she "knew it was all bound to boil over one night."

