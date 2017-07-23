Baseball team in Mobile might be sold, moved to Madison

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The president of the Southern League says the minor league baseball team in Mobile is on the market.

Lori Webb told Al.com that there could be a potential sale of the BayBears. The league's vetting of a potential buyer could take about two months. The approval process comes shortly after it was reported that the BayBears could relocate to Madison.

Webb says it would be far down the road if such development is true. The vetting process of a potential buyer of BayBears could take about two months.

The sale approval process would then require the OK of the league's board of directors - which is made up of one representative from each of the league's 10 teams.

Then, Minor League Baseball would sign off on the sale of a team then Major League Baseball.

