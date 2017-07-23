Man critically injured in crash on Jordan Road - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Man critically injured in crash on Jordan Road

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. 

One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd. 

HEMSI transported the man to Huntsville Hospital. 

His injuries are said to be life-threatening. 

