Man critically injured in crash on Jordan Rd.

Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd.More >>
Here's the latest on the Decatur motel murder...More >>
Here's the latest on the Decatur motel murder...More >>
The president of the Southern League says the minor league baseball team in Mobile is on the market.More >>
The president of the Southern League says the minor league baseball team in Mobile is on the market.More >>
We’re in store for another hot and muggy day Sunday.More >>
We’re in store for another hot and muggy day Sunday.More >>
Randy Kellen Cody, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12.More >>
Randy Kellen Cody, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>