New Market man charged with sex abuse of a child

On Friday evening a New Market man was arrested and booked into the Madison County Detention Center on one count of child sex abuse.

Walter Eugene Wallace, 24, has been charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

His bond was set at $15k.

Wallace’s bond was posted the following day and he has since been released.

