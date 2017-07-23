New Market man arrested for child sex abuse, sodomy

On Saturday evening a New Market man was arrested and booked into the Madison County Detention Center on multiple charges of child sex abuse.

Randy Kellen Cody, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

Cody is currently being held on $150k bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48