Body found at motel on University Drive

Emergency crews responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. Sunday. One man was critically injured when he crashed his vehicle at 1825 Jordan Rd.More >>
Here's the latest on the Decatur motel murder...More >>
During the next two weeks, we're covering all angles of getting your child ready for school. On top of thousands of students who board a bus every day, in some cases, new technology is hopping on with them.More >>
If you were up early this morning, heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.More >>
The president of the Southern League says the minor league baseball team in Mobile is on the market.More >>
New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.More >>
