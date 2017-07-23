Body found at motel on University Dr.

Around noon Sunday, Huntsville Police and the Madison County Coroner responded to a scene at the Economy Inn at 3772 University Dr. NW.

Authorities were seen moving a body from a room at the motel.

The Madison County Coroner’s office did confirm that a body was found at the location but said nothing further is available at this time.

We will bring you additional information as it becomes available.

