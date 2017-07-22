Victim identified in Decatur motel murder

Around noon on Saturday the Morgan County 911 Center received a call reporting a deceased person at the Quality Inn in SW Decatur.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division as well as the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene at 2120 Jameson Dr.

Upon arriving they found the body of a deceased female. During the course of the investigation it was determined the woman had been the victim of a homicide.

The has been identified as Tiara Alexandra Cole of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Anyone with information should call Decatur P.D. at (256) 341-4600

Nothing further as detectives continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48