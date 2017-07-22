Victim identified in Decatur motel murder - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Victim identified in Decatur motel murder

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Around noon on Saturday the Morgan County 911 Center received a call reporting a deceased person at the Quality Inn in SW Decatur. 

Officers with the Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division as well as the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene at 2120 Jameson Dr. 

Upon arriving they found the body of a deceased female. During the course of the investigation it was determined the woman had been the victim of a homicide. 

The has been identified as Tiara Alexandra Cole of Lawrenceville, Georgia. 

Anyone with information should call Decatur P.D. at (256) 341-4600

Nothing further as detectives continue to investigate. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    More >>

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly