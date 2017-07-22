Victim identified in Decatur motel murder

Upon arriving they found the body of a deceased female. During the course of the investigation it was determined the woman had been the victim of a homicide.More >>
The Jaguar Training Center -- a new athletics training facility under construction at the University of South Alabama -- collapsed Saturday.More >>
On Saturday afternoon a woman was backed over by a truck while browsing at a yard sale.More >>
Muscle Shoals Police are investigating a Friday night traffic fatality. The accident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Woodward Ave. and 6th St. in the Shoals.More >>
Two lanes of traffic were shut down after a two-car accident Saturday morning.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>