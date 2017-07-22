Suspect in Decatur motel murder caught in Georgia

A former high school cheerleader was found murdered in a Decatur motel on Saturday.

At approximately noon Saturday, the Morgan County 911 Center received a call reporting a deceased person at the Quality Inn in SW Decatur.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division as well as the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene at 2120 James Dr.

They arrived to find the body of 22-year-old Tiara Alexandra Cole of Lawrenceville, Georgia. An investigation determined Cole had been the victim of a homicide.

Police spoke to the victim’s family and found out that she had traveled to Decatur with a male companion in Cole’s 2003 Toyota Camry.

Details are still coming to light, but we know that at some point during their hotel stay Cole was shot.

Decatur P.D. put out an all-points bulletin to law enforcement agencies requesting any information available on the missing Camry.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, investigators received a call from the Gwinnett County Georgia Sheriff’s Department notifying them that they had located the Camry.

The vehicle was occupied by Carey Davis Jr. of Norcross, Georgia. When police attempted to question him regarding the incident in Decatur, Davis immediately invoked his right to counsel.

Davis was arrested in Georgia on charges unrelated to the murder.

He is currently being held in Gwinnett County Jail pending extradition to Decatur, at which time he will face murder charges.

Bond has been set at $250,000.

Cole was a former cheerleader with Fame Midlothian in Virginia.

This weekend our Fame Family lost an alumni member. We send our prayers and thoughts to her family during this time. Rest In Peace Tiara. ?? — FAME MIDLO (@FAMEMIDLOTHIAN) July 23, 2017

