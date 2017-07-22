Suspect in Decatur motel murder being held in Georgia, pending extradition

Here's the latest on the Decatur motel murder...More >>
Randy Kellen Cody, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12.
The Jaguar Training Center -- a new athletics training facility under construction at the University of South Alabama -- collapsed Saturday.
We're in store for another hot and muggy day Sunday.
On Saturday afternoon a woman was backed over by a truck while browsing at a yard sale.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he's the rightful owner.
Prince William and Prince Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, as the 20th anniversary of her death in a car crash approaches.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.
A long-standing rule at Peddlers Bar & Bistro limits anyone dining with children to one alcoholic beverage, in order to hopefully limit the danger children face from drunk drivers.
