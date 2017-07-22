Decatur Police investigating hotel murder

The Jaguar Training Center -- a new athletics training facility under construction at the University of South Alabama -- collapsed Saturday.More >>
Upon arriving they found the body of a deceased female. During the course of the investigation it was determined the woman had been the victim of a homicide.More >>
Muscle Shoals Police are investigating a Friday night traffic fatality. The accident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Woodward Ave. and 6th St. in the Shoals.More >>
Two lanes of traffic were shut down after a two-car accident Saturday morning.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
A story you saw first on News Leader 9 - The Lee County Coroner's office confirming a man was killed after he was struck by lightning while in a boat on Lake Harding.More >>
People were shocked to see what looked like a beached whale washed up on the banks of the Seine River in Paris on Friday.More >>
