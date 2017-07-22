SLIDESHOW: Study ranks Alabama dead last in quality of life

Recently CNBC published a list that ranked Alabama as the No. 1 worst state in terms of quality of life.

Using metrics including crime rate, attractions, air quality, health care and legal protections, the entire region fared poorly, with most of our neighboring states earning a place in the bottom 10.

Of the bottom 10 states, New Mexico had the largest fall from the 2016 rankings. Alabama fell from No. 43 to No. 50.

1. Alabama

2017 Quality of Life score : 83 out of 300 points

Weaknesses : Inclusiveness, health, crime

Strength : Air quality

Rank in 2016: No. 43

2. Louisiana

2017 Quality of Life score : 87 out of 300 points

Weaknesses : Health, crime

Strength : Attractions

Rank in 2016 : No. 47

3. Oklahoma

2017 Quality of Life score : 91 out of 300 points

Weaknesses : Health, attractions

Strength : Air quality

Rank in 2016 : No. 48

4. Arkansas

2017 Quality of Life score : 94 out of 300 points

Weaknesses : Health, crime rate

Strength : Air quality

Rank in 2016 : No. 50

5. Missouri

2017 Quality of Life score : 99 out of 300 points

Weaknesses : Crime rate, health, inclusiveness

Strength : Attractions

Rank in 2016 : No. 49

6. Indiana

2017 Quality of Life score : 102 out of 300 points

Weaknesses : Inclusiveness, health

Strengths : Air quality

Rank in 2016 : No. 45

7. Mississippi

2017 Quality of Life score : 105 out of 300 points

Weaknesses : Inclusiveness, health

Strengths : Low crime rate, air quality

Rank in 2016 : No. 44

9. Tennessee (Tie)

2017 Quality of Life score : 107 out of 300 points

Weaknesses : Crime rate, health

Strengths : Air quality, attractions

Rank in 2016 : No. 46

9. New Mexico (Tie)

2017 Quality of Life score : 107 out of 300 points

Weaknesses : Crime rate, air quality, health

Strength : Attractions

Rank in 2016 : No. 36

10. Kentucky

2017 Quality of Life score : 119 out of 300 points

Weaknesses : Health, inclusiveness

Strength : Low crime rate

Rank in 2016 : No. 42

Click here for more on each individual state and the metrics used to establish these rankings.

