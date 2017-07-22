SLIDESHOW: Study ranks Alabama dead last in quality of life - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

SLIDESHOW: Study ranks Alabama dead last in quality of life

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WAFF) -

Recently CNBC published a list that ranked Alabama as the No. 1 worst state in terms of quality of life.

Using metrics including crime rate, attractions, air quality, health care and legal protections, the entire region fared poorly, with most of our neighboring states earning a place in the bottom 10.

Of the bottom 10 states, New Mexico had the largest fall from the 2016 rankings. Alabama fell from No. 43 to No. 50. 

1. Alabama 

  • 2017 Quality of Life score: 83 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: Inclusiveness, health, crime
  • Strength: Air quality
  • Rank in 2016: No. 43

2. Louisiana 

  • 2017 Quality of Life score: 87 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: Health, crime
  • Strength: Attractions
  • Rank in 2016: No. 47

3. Oklahoma 

  • 2017 Quality of Life score: 91 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: Health, attractions
  • Strength: Air quality
  • Rank in 2016: No. 48

4. Arkansas 

  • 2017 Quality of Life score: 94 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: Health, crime rate
  • Strength: Air quality
  • Rank in 2016: No. 50

5. Missouri 

  • 2017 Quality of Life score: 99 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: Crime rate, health, inclusiveness
  • Strength: Attractions
  • Rank in 2016: No. 49

6. Indiana 

  • 2017 Quality of Life score: 102 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: Inclusiveness, health
  • Strengths: Air quality
  • Rank in 2016: No. 45

7. Mississippi 

  • 2017 Quality of Life score: 105 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: Inclusiveness, health
  • Strengths: Low crime rate, air quality
  • Rank in 2016: No. 44

9. Tennessee (Tie)

  • 2017 Quality of Life score: 107 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: Crime rate, health
  • Strengths: Air quality, attractions
  • Rank in 2016: No. 46

9. New Mexico (Tie)

  • 2017 Quality of Life score: 107 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: Crime rate, air quality, health
  • Strength: Attractions
  • Rank in 2016: No. 36

10. Kentucky  

  • 2017 Quality of Life score: 119 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: Health, inclusiveness
  • Strength: Low crime rate
  • Rank in 2016: No. 42

Click here for more on each individual state and the metrics used to establish these rankings. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly