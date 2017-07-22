Voter registration deadline nears in Alabama Senate primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The deadline to register to vote is nearing in Alabama's U.S. Senate primary.

Voters have through July 31 to register to vote in the Aug. 15 primary. Crowded fields of Republicans and Democrats are vying to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate.

A primary runoff, if needed, will be held on Sept. 26. The general election will be held Dec. 12.

The seat is currently held by Sen. Luther Strange. Strange, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Chief Justice Roy Moore, state Sen. Trip Pittman and Dr. Randy Brinson are among the Republicans in the race. The Democratic field includes former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones and Michael Hansen, the director of the environmental group Gasp.

People can check their registration status at: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/Home.do .

