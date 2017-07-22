Woman backed over at yard sale in critical condition

The Jaguar Training Center -- a new athletics training facility under construction at the University of South Alabama -- collapsed Saturday.More >>
The Jaguar Training Center -- a new athletics training facility under construction at the University of South Alabama -- collapsed Saturday.More >>
Muscle Shoals Police are investigating a Friday night traffic fatality. The accident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Woodward Ave. and 6th St. in the Shoals.More >>
Muscle Shoals Police are investigating a Friday night traffic fatality. The accident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Woodward Ave. and 6th St. in the Shoals.More >>
Two lanes of traffic were shut down after a two-car accident Saturday morning.More >>
Two lanes of traffic were shut down after a two-car accident Saturday morning.More >>
Madison police have arrested a youth counselor for allegedly having sex with two students.More >>
Madison police have arrested a youth counselor for allegedly having sex with two students.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
Sea Tow, Ocean Isle Fire and Rescue, and the Coast Guard rescued four people after their boat overturned in the Shallotte Inlet Saturday.More >>
Sea Tow, Ocean Isle Fire and Rescue, and the Coast Guard rescued four people after their boat overturned in the Shallotte Inlet Saturday.More >>