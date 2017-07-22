Woman backed over at yard sale in critical condition

On Saturday afternoon a woman was backed over by a truck while browsing at a yard sale.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. near the First Little Steps Daycare on Bob Wallace Ave. SW.

The driver of the truck was a daycare employee who was there to open the business.

After the driver backed over the woman, he attempted to reverse and struck another vehicle. The woman remained pinned.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Traffic Homicide Investigators were also called to the scene to investigate, should the victim not survive.

