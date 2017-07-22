Priceville Police release name of officer involved in fatal shooting

Priceville police have released the name of the officer involved in a fatal shooting of a teen.

They say veteran officer Bryan Smith pursued a stolen vehicle into Huntsville where the 16-year-old suspect crashed.

Police say Smith was injured when the suspect backed into him as he was getting out of his patrol car-- which prompted him to fire his weapon.

The teen suspect died from his injuries.

