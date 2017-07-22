One dead after SUV collides with motorcycle in Muscle Shoals

Muscle Shoals Police are investigating a Friday night traffic fatality.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Woodward Ave. and 6th St. in the Shoals.

Charles Cook, 31, was traveling south on Woodward on his motorcycle when a male driving an SUV traveling north entered the left turn lane.

As the SUV turned west onto 6th St., it collided with the motorcycle at the intersection.

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video obtained from a nearby business shows the victim had the green light.

MSPD said their thoughts and prayers are with the families.

Nothing further is available as they continue to investigate.

