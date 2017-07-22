Man charged in fatal 2017 motorcycle wreck in Muscle Shoals

Muscle Shoals police have arrested a man they say killed a motorcyclist last summer.

Police say Michael Dexter Parks crashed his sport utility vehicle into a motorcycle on July 21, 2017. The motorcyclist, Charles Cook, was killed.

Police say Parks was driving under the influence of illegal narcotics. He is now charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. that night at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and 6th Street. Police say Cook was traveling south on Woodward Avenue when Parks, who was traveling north, entered the left turn lane. As the SUV turned west onto 6th Street, it collided with the motorcycle at the intersection.

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video obtained from a nearby business showed Cook had the green light.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department stated the following in a news release.

"This arrest is in connection with the tragic July 21, 2017 death of Mr. Charles Cook. Mr. Cook’s death resulted from injuries sustained in a traffic collision involving the defendant who was determined to be driving under the influence of illegal narcotics. Chief Clint Reck and the Muscle Shoals Police Department wish to express their continued condolences to the family of Mr. Cook throughout the prosecution of the criminal case related to his death. The Chief would also like to express his appreciation to MSPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit for their tireless efforts in bringing this case to conclusion and arrest of the defendant."

