Two lanes shut down after wreck on Airport Rd.

Two lanes of traffic were shut down after a two-car accident Saturday morning.

The wreck occurred on Airport Rd. at Balmoral Dr. around 11:30 a.m.

One woman suffered minor injuries. Another was transported from the scene via HEMSI.

Traffic is slowed as Huntsville P.D. cleans the scene, but will reopen soon.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48