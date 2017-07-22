Two lanes shut down after wreck on Airport Rd.

Muscle Shoals Police are investigating a Friday night traffic fatality. The accident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Woodward Ave. and 6th St. in the Shoals.More >>
Two lanes of traffic were shut down after a two-car accident Saturday morning.More >>
Madison police have arrested a youth counselor for allegedly having sex with two students.More >>
A Huntsville business that has racked up numerous local awards and recognition is now up to win a prestigious national award.More >>
Four Morgan County teenagers are charged for an alleged armed home invasion in Hartselle. The youngest is 14-years-old. The fourth suspect surrendered Thursday night.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
