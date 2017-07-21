Stay cool in the extreme heat

Extreme heat was felt all over the Tennessee Valley on Friday. It felt like temperature stayed in the triple digits all day long with the ground temperature staying in the triple digits as well.

Kids at Brahan Spring Park Splash Pad found their way to beat the heat. Running in and out of the water springs, the kids certainly did not let the heat ruin any fun. Parents even took the opportunity to join in the fun as well.

All this extreme heat can be very dangerous if you are not staying hydrated throughout the day with water or a sports drink with electrolytes.

People working outside definitely feel the heat. It is important to remember to take frequent breaks in the shade and have plenty of water on hand if you are working outside.

