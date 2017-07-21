Madison youth counselor charged with sex with students

Madison police have arrested a youth counselor for allegedly having sex with two students.

Police arrested 28-year-old Amanda Williams of Huntsville on Friday, charging her with two counts of a school employee engaging in sex with a student under 19 years of age.

Williams is a counselor at Sequel Youth Services, also known as Sequel TSI, and Three Springs. Sequel TSI is a private residential treatment facility in Madison serving males assigned to the program by the state of Alabama.

Madison police and the Alabama Department of Human Resources investigated allegations of Williams engaging in sex acts with two male students at the facility. After investigating, police obtained warrants based upon probable cause.

Williams bonded out on $10,000 the same day.

