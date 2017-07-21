Survey finds most mothers have been ‘shamed’ about their parenting skills

Madison police have arrested a youth counselor for allegedly having sex with two students.More >>
Madison police have arrested a youth counselor for allegedly having sex with two students.More >>
Four Morgan County teenagers are charged for an alleged armed home invasion in Hartselle. The youngest is 14-years-old. The fourth suspect surrendered Thursday night.More >>
Four Morgan County teenagers are charged for an alleged armed home invasion in Hartselle. The youngest is 14-years-old. The fourth suspect surrendered Thursday night.More >>
The state drug task force agents found a sizable marijuana grow in a wooded area of Lauderdale County.More >>
The state drug task force agents found a sizable marijuana grow in a wooded area of Lauderdale County.More >>
A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.More >>
A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.More >>
Within a few days, two retail centers have reached out to the public for support of convincing Trader Joe's to make its way to Huntsville.More >>
Within a few days, two retail centers have reached out to the public for support of convincing Trader Joe's to make its way to Huntsville.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>