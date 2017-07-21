Alabama kidnapping suspect caught in Ohio

A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Decatur is in custody after nearly two months on the run.

Police say the victim reported that 21-year-old Trevonne Monte Jackson held her against her will on May 29. She said Jackson forced her into a vehicle then drove recklessly while trying to injure her. She said she was able to escape after he lost control and wrecked the vehicle.

Decatur police obtained an arrested warrant on June 1 charging Jackson with second-degree kidnapping.

He was located by U.S. marshals in Dayton, Ohio. He was extradited back to Alabama on Friday.

Jackson is now being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

