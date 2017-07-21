Huntsville man arrested in Timberlane Avenue murder

Four Morgan County teenagers are charged for an alleged armed home invasion in Hartselle. The youngest is 14-years-old. The fourth suspect surrendered Thursday night.More >>
The state drug task force agents found a sizable marijuana grow in a wooded area of Lauderdale County.More >>
A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.More >>
Within a few days, two retail centers have reached out to the public for support of convincing Trader Joe's to make its way to Huntsville.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
A U.S. District Court judge awarded $222,695 in attorneys’ fees and $2,008 in costs to the plaintiffs in the case against the Rowan County clerk who denied them marriage licenses.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.More >>
