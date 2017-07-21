1 arrested for murder in Timberlane Avenue shooting

Huntsville police arrested a man and charged him with a murder that happened on Timberlane Avenue in May.

Investigators tell us they arrested 25-year-old Tevin Hammonds on Wednesday night and charged him with murder, robbery, domestic violence, and some driving violations.

Hammonds was arrested on July 19 at an apartment in the 100 block of Mason Street.

He was charged with murder and robbery in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Jeremiah Manuel on May 29.

Jasmine Jordan and James Manuel, both 23 of Huntsville were arrested in the case for the same charges.

