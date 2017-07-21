1 arrested for murder in Timberlane Avenue shooting

Four Morgan County teenagers are charged for an alleged armed home invasion in Hartselle. The youngest is 14-years-old. The fourth suspect surrendered Thursday night.More >>
Four Morgan County teenagers are charged for an alleged armed home invasion in Hartselle. The youngest is 14-years-old. The fourth suspect surrendered Thursday night.More >>
The state drug task force agents found a sizable marijuana grow in a wooded area of Lauderdale County.More >>
The state drug task force agents found a sizable marijuana grow in a wooded area of Lauderdale County.More >>
A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.More >>
A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.More >>
Within a few days, two retail centers have reached out to the public for support of convincing Trader Joe's to make its way to Huntsville.More >>
Within a few days, two retail centers have reached out to the public for support of convincing Trader Joe's to make its way to Huntsville.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County on Thursday.More >>
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County on Thursday.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>