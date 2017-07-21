Sheffield National Guard armory now belongs to the city

It isn't often that a prime piece of real estate just falls into a city's hands, but that's just what happened to the city of Sheffield.

In September 2015, the Alabama National Guard announced it would be closing 21 armories including the one at the corner of Avalon Avenue and S. Atlanta Avenue. Funding shortfalls were cited as the reason for the closures.

During Monday's City Council meeting, Mayor Ian Sanford announced the property now belongs to the city.

Unbeknownst to city officials, there was a reversionary clause in the original property deed that stated if the armory ever closed, the property would revert back to the city.

