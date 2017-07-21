UNA begins demolition of Floyd Hall - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

UNA begins demolition of Floyd Hall

 The demolition of Floyd Hall at the University of North Alabama started this week.

The area around the building has been fenced off, and heavy equipment is being used to bring the building down.

Floyd Hall was tapped for demolition after the opening of the new science and technology building on Pine Street.

