2 Hartselle employees candidates for superintendent

Two internal candidates are among the four finalists for superintendent of Hartselle City Schools.

Dee Dee Jones, who is director of teaching and learning for Hartselle City, and Hartselle Junior High Principal Robbie Smith are on the list released Thursday night by school board attorney Woody Sanderson, of Lanier Ford Shaver and Payne in Huntsville.

The other candidates are Russellville City Schools administrative assistant Tim Guinn and former Haleyville City Superintendent Alan Miller.

Board member Dr. James Joy said the candidates were selected from 15 applicants who met the minimum qualifications for the positions. Although preferred and not a requirement, all of the finalists have doctorate degrees. School leaders will conduct public interviews Tuesday and Thursday and likely will vote to hire a superintendent July 31.

Hartselle is looking for a new leader because Vic Wilson, who had been superintendent since 2013, left June 30 to become executive director of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, a Montgomery-based membership organization that focuses on promoting education and helping school systems with professional development.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48