2 Hartselle employees candidates for superintendent

Four Morgan County teenagers are charged for an alleged armed home invasion in Hartselle. The youngest is 14-years-old. The fourth suspect surrendered Thursday night.More >>
The state drug task force agents found a sizable marijuana grow in a wooded area of Lauderdale County.More >>
A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.More >>
Within a few days, two retail centers have reached out to the public for support of convincing Trader Joe's to make its way to Huntsville.More >>
Florence police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman he used to date.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
A US Food Service truck is involved in a wreck on I-26 at mile marker 191.More >>
