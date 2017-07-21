Upgrades for Athens State's Sandridge Hall to start in fall

Renovations at Athens State University’s Sandridge Hall, originally built in the 1970s, are scheduled to begin in early fall.

The planned upgrades will give students a central location in Sandridge Hall for all enrollment-related needs, according to the university. A student will be able to complete all functions of the enrollment process, including applying for admission, registering for classes, making payments and buying books and supplies.

“Sandridge Hall has seen only minor updates since its construction, and we feel the investment will be a worthwhile one,” Mike McCoy, the university’s vice president for financial affairs, said in a release. “The key component of this project is increasing accessibility to those who have limited mobility, and we are currently working with architects to ensure this goal is reached.”

Sandridge Hall now serves as the university’s student center and houses the on-campus dining services, meeting space and some employee offices. Some student-related offices will be relocated to temporary buildings at Beasley Field during the renovations to allow university staff members to assist students with limited disruption.

Beasley Field is located directly in front of Sandridge Hall near Hobbs Street. More information about temporary office locations will be provided before the move takes place.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48