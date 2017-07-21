Athens school superintendent gets contract extension - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Athens school superintendent gets contract extension

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -

Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay has received a one-year contract extension, which extends his current contract through June 30, 2020.

At its regular meeting Thursday night, the Athens Board of Education approved the extension and a bonus of $16,100 for Holladay. The board, in its annual superintendent evaluation, gave Holladay an average 4.6 rating across nine task areas, with 5 being the highest rating.

According to his contract, Holladay was eligible for the bonus based on the evaluation, said board President Russell Johnson.

