Athens school superintendent gets contract extension

Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay has received a one-year contract extension, which extends his current contract through June 30, 2020.

At its regular meeting Thursday night, the Athens Board of Education approved the extension and a bonus of $16,100 for Holladay. The board, in its annual superintendent evaluation, gave Holladay an average 4.6 rating across nine task areas, with 5 being the highest rating.

According to his contract, Holladay was eligible for the bonus based on the evaluation, said board President Russell Johnson.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48