1 injured in Decatur house fire

Firefighters put out a house fire at a home in the 800 block of Busbey Road.

Two people, a husband, and wife lived in the home at the time of the fire.

The call for that fire came in around 3:30 on Friday morning and is believed to have started in the basement.

Investigators tell us the wife is the one who smelled the smoke and alerted her husband who was upstairs.

Officials tell us the wife is doing fine, and her husband has burns to his body and is being transported to Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48