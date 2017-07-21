2017 W.C. Handy Music Festival underway in the Shoals - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

The annual W.C. Handy Music Festival is underway in the Shoals.

It’s an 8-day celebration of music, with dozens of events spread out all over the Shoals.

There’s music, movie screenings, meet & greets, Q&A’s with legendary musicians and more.

Check out the full schedule by clicking here and learn more about W.C. Handy, the man called the “Father of the Blues” here.

