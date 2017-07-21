Manhattan Toy recalls over 14,000 activity toys due to choking hazard

A choking hazard has prompted the recall of more than 14,000 teething and activity toys.

The toy is the Winkel Color Burst from the Manhattan Toy Company. The Winkel Colorburst teething and activity toy has multi-color plastic tubing inserted into a plastic cube with rattle beads inside.

The colored plastic tubes on the product can become brittle and break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard to infants.

The recall is limited to these lot codes only: 206880 DH; 206880 EH; 206880 HH; 206871 EH.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from infants and children and return it to the store where purchased or contact Manhattan Toy Company for a full refund.

For more information on this Winkel Color Burst from the Manhattan Toy Company click here or here .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48