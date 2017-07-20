$1M in marijuana plants found growing in the Shoals

Four Morgan County teenagers are charged for an alleged armed home invasion in Hartselle. The youngest is 14-years-old. The fourth suspect surrendered Thursday night.More >>
The state drug task force agents found a sizable marijuana grow in a wooded area of Lauderdale County.
A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.
Within a few days, two retail centers have reached out to the public for support of convincing Trader Joe's to make its way to Huntsville.
Florence police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman he used to date.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Governor John Bel Edwards says he's looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.
A dog in Scotland reportedly gave birth to a green puppy - and apparently the colorful newborn is not the first of his kind.
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.
A man is in jail after an electric shopping cart was stolen from an East Texas Walmart.
