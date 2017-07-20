Jackson County man charged in double stabbing, robbery

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in a robbery and stabbing of two people this week.

It started Tuesday afternoon when deputies and Skyline police were dispatched to the 400 block of Manning Drive on a report of two men being stabbed. Deputies say they found two adult males in their 50s with assault wounds from a knife..

Both victims were initially treated by members of the Skyline Fire Department then airlifted to trauma hospitals. Their injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect was identified as Raymond Lawrence Talley, 24, of Woodville. He was believed to have fled the scene in a Ford Ranger pickup truck that was stolen from the residence. Investigators with the Scottsboro Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office later found the stolen truck driven traveling southbound on Alabama 79 near County Road 114 in Scottsboro.

Talley was arrested without incident and charged with several outstanding arrest warrants, including bond revocation, domestic violence, harassment and criminal mischief. On Thursday, he was also charged under warrants relating to the Skyline incident, including two counts of first-degree robbery.

Talley's bond was set at $20,000

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48