Florence man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Florence police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman he used to date.

24-year-old Juan Rojo is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on domestic violence and kidnapping charges.

It started when police responded to a domestic violence call from his ex-girlfriend. She said Rojo came to her home uninvited at 3 a.m., but she did not let him in. She said she left the residence a few hours later, but he was waiting for her, forced her into his vehicle and took her to his home.

According to police, the victim said Rojo kept her there for several hours and assaulted her. Police said no major injuries were discovered.

She said she managed to escape, go back home and call law enforcement.

Police said Rojo was intoxicated when they found him. He was initially charged with public intoxication, but this was deemed unrelated to the domestic violence incident so that charge was not served with the other charges.

