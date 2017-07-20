Fayette man's body found 10 days after boating accident at Bear Creek Reservoir

Alabama State Troopers have recovered the body of a Fayette man who was killed in a boating accident last week.

63-year-old Robert Lane Kemp was missing in the water since July 10 when he was displaced from his vessel at Bear Creek Reservoir. It happened near a boat launch on Upper Bear Lake near Haleyville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division and numerous local search and rescue teams have been searching since.

ALEA reports that Kemp's body was recovered at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The incident is still under investigation.

