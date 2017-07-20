WATCH: OJ Simpson parole hearing

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissions will meet on Thursday to determine if O.J. Simpson will be granted parole.
WAFF 48 will stream the hearing live in this story. The hearing is expected to begin at noon.
[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM]
Simpson has served 9 years in prison after being convicted of kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in a dispute over sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel room.
If parole is granted Simpson could be out of prison by October 1. If parole is denied his projected release date is set for September of 2022.
