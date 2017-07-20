Wings Over the Valley Air Festival canceled

The Wings Over the Valley Air Festival scheduled for September has been canceled.

This event was scheduled to take place at the Guntersville Airport.

The Guntersville Air Festival Foundation released a statement saying the event was canceled because of lack of local sponsorship, volunteer, vendor and community support.

Read more at the Advertiser-Gleam .

