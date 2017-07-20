Red, White & BBQ Makes $4,355 for Sand Mountain area schools

They didn’t make quite as much as they wanted, but the Red, White & BBQ fundraiser concert turned a profit in its very first year.

Organizer Chris Clay said $4,355 will be distributed to local schools.

The concert featured country stars Aaron Tippin and Daryle Singletary. Income for the concert was $26,936 while expenses were $22,580, giving net income of $4,355 to be distributed to the schools.

