City of Decatur continues to increase city hall security

Security guards have found 695 weapons since the city of Decatur tightened security at City Hall in April, officials said this week.

Security guards began using handheld metal detectors and checking visitors April 17. The city is awaiting delivery of new X-ray scanners.

They’ve found five firearms, 615 knives, 27 pepper spray bottles, 17 Tasers and 31 other household items, like scissors or box cutters, that could be used as weapons.

Decatur Police Department spokesman Lt. Proncey Robertson said no one has been arrested because none of the visitors tried to sneak a weapon into City Hall. The five firearm owners had valid gun permits.

“No one was carrying anything that they couldn’t legally be in possession of,” he said. “Often it was because they forgot they had a can of pepper spray or a knife in a purse or backpack.”

Read more at the Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48