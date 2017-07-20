Lauderdale Co. man arrested after trying to run over deputy

A Lauderdale County man remains in jail after he was accused of trying to run over a sheriff’s deputy last week during an incident at his house.

James Allen Burbank Jr., 26, 160 Lauderdale 13, Florence, is charged with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless endangerment.

Investigator Brad Bolton, of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, said the incident occurred outside of Burbank’s house after deputies were called to the residence for a welfare check.

“They were responding to a welfare check on his mother,” Bolton said.

He said when the two deputies got to the residence, they were met by Burbank’s mother.

Read more at Times Daily .

